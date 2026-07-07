‘We learn off one another and we follow through’: weaving fishing nets with the Aunties
By Kylie Day, Senior Lecturer and Course Coordinator, Indigenous Knowledge Program, Southern Cross University
Aimee Andersen, Educational Designer, Centre for Teaching and Learning, Southern Cross University
Jenelle Benson, Adjunct Lecturer, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Southern Cross University
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names of people who have died.
In gathering natural fibres, making string, yarning and weaving, knowledge becomes visible, tactile and learned through practice.
Our project, Stories Behind the Fishing Net: Sitting with the Aunties, renewed traditional net-making practices on Widjabal Wia-bal Country in northern New South Wales. It sought to strengthen cultural continuity, reconnect generations and create opportunities…
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026