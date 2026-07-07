What death doulas can teach us about dying well without religion
By Chris Miller, Postdoctoral fellow, Nonreligion in a Complex Future project, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Douglas Ezzy, Professor of Sociology, University of Tasmania
Lori G. Beaman, Distinguished University Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
As religious affiliation declines, the rituals and guidance it once provided around dying have disappeared for many people. Death doulas fill that gap.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026