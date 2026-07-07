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South Sudan at 15: how the political elite have found a way to profit from peace as well as war

By Matthew Benson-Strohmayer, Research Fellow & Sudans Research Director, London School of Economics and Political Science
South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011 was meant to close the chapter on one of Africa’s longest civil wars: the north-south war that preceded it. Formally, it did. But independence did not end the deeper struggles over power, revenue and coercion inside the newly independent state.

South Sudan returned to war in 2013, watched a 2015…The Conversation


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