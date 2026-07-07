New UK defence plan fails to deliver on space, despite the military’s growing reliance on satellite systems
By Bleddyn Bowen, Associate Professor in Astropolitics, Space Research Centre, Durham University
Scott Mackie, Postgraduate Researcher, Durham University
The defence investment plan sets out the UK government’s funding choices for the British armed forces. Over a year late, it allocates an additional £15 billion to the ministry of defence.
Its priorities are the nuclear deterrent and submarine programmes, a sixth generation fighter jet and an expansion of autonomous systems and guided weapons.
Across land, sea and air, the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 7, 2026