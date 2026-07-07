Magnesium is essential, but supplements have limited benefits in healthy people. Here’s what the science says
By Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, Catedrática del Departamento de Nutrición, Ciencias de la Alimentación y Gastronomía, Universitat de Barcelona
Isabella Parilli Moser, Profesora lectora e investigadora del Departamento de Enfermería Fundamental y Clínica, Universitat de Barcelona
Maria Fernanda Zeron Rugerio, Profesora Lectora del Departamento de Enfermeria Fundamental y Clínica. Facultad de Enfiermeria. Universidad de Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona
Magnesium has become one of the most popular supplements on the market. People take it for a whole host of reasons, ranging from better sleep to reducing stress, preventing muscle cramps, boosting energy levels and preventing deficiencies.
Social media has made it even more popular, meaning many people now take it in search of a simple, straightforward way to feel better. Magnesium does have real physiological effects, but these are often confused with clinical benefits that have not been firmly established in healthy people.
So, what does the science say?
No…
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026