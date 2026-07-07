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Why Nigel Farage is resigning as an MP, only to stand again – expert analysis

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Lone Sorensen, Associate Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Speaking from the Reform UK party headquarters in Milbank, London, Nigel Farage revealed that he will be stepping down as MP for Clacton – only to stand again for the same seat. Farage referenced allegations about his finances and insisted that he has “done nothing wrong”. Academic experts examine the motivations behind this move.

Self-pity and self-obsession


Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London.

In what must rank as one of the…The Conversation


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