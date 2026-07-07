Island life changed how Brazil’s Noronha skink reproduces, but the lizard’s strategy might be failing in a rapidly evolving world
By Henrique B. Braz, Pesquisador Colaborador no Laboratório de Ecologia e Evolução, Instituto Butantan
Selma Maria Almeida-Santos, Pesquisadora no Laboratório de Ecologia e Evolução, Instituto Butantan
Serena Najara Migliore, Postdoctoral associate, Instituto Butantan
The Noronha skink arrived on the island millions of years ago from Africa, likely on floating masses of vegetation carried by ocean currents.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026