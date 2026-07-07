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Human Rights Observatory

UN Takes Key Step to Ease Financial Crisis Fueled by US, China

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From left to right: Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres, and Lok Bahadur Thapa, President of the Economic and Social Council, address the Follow-Up Forum on Financing for Development, in New York, April 20, 2026.  © 2026 Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo United Nations member countries took an important step last week to protect the world body from financial ruin.The UN has faced a liquidity crisis for years, mostly due to the United States withholding billions of dollars…


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