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Human Rights Observatory

Nearly 20% of new moms have anxiety or depression, but a promising psychedelic treatment is on the horizon

By Camille Hoffman, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
About 1 in 5 women will experience depression and anxiety during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth. If untreated, a mother who has these conditions has a higher risk of birth complications, overall poorer health, impaired bonding and nurturing of her infant, and a higher risk of death by suicide.

But a new treatment moving through the Food…The Conversation


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