Why the DOJ is investigating Philadelphia after police stripped gun permits from Black Panthers-inspired group
By Jonathan S. Goldstein, Adjunct Lecturer of Law, University of Pennsylvania
George A. Mocsary, Professor of Law, University of Wyoming; Institute for Humane Studies
Philadelphia police revoked the carry licenses of five members of the Black Lion Party for International Solidarity, citing ‘good cause.’ Is that constitutional?
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026