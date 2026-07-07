Young women are identifying as less straight; young men, not so much
By Sean G. Massey, Associate Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Ann M. Merriwether, Instructor, Department of Psychology and Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Melissa Hardesty, Associate Professor, Department of Social Work and Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
The boundaries of heterosexuality are bending for women but not for men, who appear to have less room to explore and are bound to a more rigid, traditional concept of masculinity.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026