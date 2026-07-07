When shareholder activists attack a company, its rivals may feel the heat too and change their ways
By Hadi Shaheen, Assistant Professor of Management, College of Charleston
J.H. John Kim, Assistant Professor of Finance, College of Charleston
Kamyar Goudarzi, Assistant Professor of Management, College of Charleston
When companies are hit by activists, managers of competitors may fear that their company’s reputation would suffer if their turn comes next.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026