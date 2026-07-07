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Largest study yet reveals which cancers have their own microbiomes

By Henry Wood, Lecturer in Translational Bioinformatics, University of Leeds
Anders Dohlman, Research Fellow in Medicine, Harvard University
For decades, cancer has been thought of as a purely human disease – rogue cells multiplying out of control, with no room for anything else in the picture. But a growing body of research suggests that isn’t quite right. Some tumours, it turns out, come with company: communities of bacteria, viruses and fungi living on, between and even inside the cancer cells themselves.

The trouble is that nobody has been entirely sure which cancers actually have this so-called microbiome, and which don’t. The field has…The Conversation


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