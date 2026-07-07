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Human Rights Observatory

Fordingbridge rape sentences increased: how does unduly lenient sentence review work?

By Julian Roberts, Emeritus Professor of Criminology, University of Oxford
“We have decided that we do need to change your sentence.” With those words, Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr delivered the Court of Appeal’s ruling on two teenagers convicted of multiple rapes, overturning the non-custodial sentences the trial court had originally imposed. After hearing arguments from the crown and the defence advocates, the court concluded the original sentences were unduly lenient, and increased them to four years’ detention in a young offender institution.

Courts of all levels can err when determining sentence. The appeal process exists to prevent excessively harsh or…The Conversation


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