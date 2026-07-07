Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Surge in Abuse Against LGBT Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young protester raises a poster, “Today still discriminatory?” with the love rainbow sign during the Women’s March rally in March 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. © 2023 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch (London) – Harassment and attacks against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) university students in Indonesia escalated during the June 2026 Pride Month celebrations, Human Rights Watch said today. At least 10 public universities have recently adopted discriminatory regulations and are curbing student media coverage and social media discussions around…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fordingbridge rape sentences increased: how does unduly lenient sentence review work?
~ Why Bonnie from Toy Story 5 resonates with so many neurodivergent families
~ 3.1 billion-year-old rocks in Australia reveal a forgotten chapter of Earth’s water cycle
~ For some families, home education isn’t a choice – it’s a last resort
~ Flow batteries that store energy in liquid could accelerate the green transition
~ Sitting for long stretches linked to a higher risk of death from cancer – oncologist answers questions about the new study
~ How Shakespeare’s The Tempest can help readers understand the hidden costs of AI
~ Ukraine war is not going well for Russia – how dangerous is this for Vladimir Putin?
~ What will AI do for us? Young adults in lower-income countries feel more positive about its potential – new survey
~ Germany: Tajik Activist and Son Deported Despite Arrest Risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter