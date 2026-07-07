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Human Rights Observatory

For some families, home education isn’t a choice – it’s a last resort

By Katherine Davey, Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
Lisa Russell, Professor of Education and Employment, Manchester Metropolitan University
Education is compulsory for children in England, but schooling is not. Parents are legally entitled to provide an education for their children at home. This is often known as home schooling, though in policy terms, the Department for Education uses the phrase “elective home education”.

The inclusion of the word “elective” in government terminology implies…The Conversation


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