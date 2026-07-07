Flow batteries that store energy in liquid could accelerate the green transition
By Joshua James Bailey, Illuminate Fellow, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Queen's University Belfast
Hugh O'Connor, Research Fellow, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Queen's University Belfast
Harnessing renewable resources such as wind and solar energy is vital for the green transition. But these renewables are intermittent and unpredictable. It’s impossible to control when the wind blows and when the sun shines.
Currently, we don’t have to rely on the weather to boil a kettle. That’s largely thanks to our use of fossil fuels. To break our reliance on this finite and polluting source of power, we need to be able to store vast amounts of renewable energy…
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026