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Sitting for long stretches linked to a higher risk of death from cancer – oncologist answers questions about the new study

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Sitting for more than 30 minutes at a time is linked to a higher risk of dying from cancer, while breaking up long sitting spells with light activity appeared to lower that risk, according to new data. But media reports of the study left many questions unanswered. Here’s what you need to know.

What did this study actually find?


The main message is simple: it’s not just how…The Conversation


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