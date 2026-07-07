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How Shakespeare’s The Tempest can help readers understand the hidden costs of AI

By Xin Chen Cai, Teaching Fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Modelling, University of Hull
Xin Ying Lim, Interdisciplinary Doctoral Researcher in English Literature and Indigenous History, University of Hull
In the 400 years since his death, William Shakespeare’s work has been used as a lens through which to interpret countless developments he could never have anticipated – from modern psychology and political theory to colonialism and climate…The Conversation


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