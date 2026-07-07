What will AI do for us? Young adults in lower-income countries feel more positive about its potential – new survey
By Anna Barford, Research Professor, Language Technology Lab, University of Cambridge
Anthony Mugeere, Senior Lecturer, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, Makerere University
Giulia Occhini, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Language Technology Lab, University of Cambridge
Until now, there has been little evidence of how young people in middle- and low-income countries use and feel about AI.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026