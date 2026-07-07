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Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Tajik Activist and Son Deported Despite Arrest Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tajikistan flag. © 2022 Maksim Konstantinov, Sipa via AP Images (Berlin, July 7, 2026) – German authorities have deported a Tajik opposition activist to Tajikistan, intensifying concerns that Germany is not upholding its human rights obligations when making deportation decisions, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 20, 2026, Germany deported Asadullo Boboev and his adult son, Muhammad, to Dushanbe, despite concerns he would be detained and could face mistreatment in detention. Boboev was detained on arrival.Boboev is the fourth documented case…


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