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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the world misses when it doesn’t understand statelessness

By Global Movement Against Statelessness
The stories featured in our July Spotlight span countries, regions, and experiences. They explore the systems that create and perpetuate statelessness, but they also illuminate the creativity and resistance emerging from affected communities.


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