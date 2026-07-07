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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: ‘we must disagree with this action’ Albanese tells Beijing

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia rebukes China over a ballistic missile test in the Pacific as the prime minister shores up other relationships in the region.The Conversation


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