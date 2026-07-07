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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Harsh Sentences for Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Saadia Mosbah (center), president of the antiracism association Mnemty, attending a march in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 4, 2023. © 2023 Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – Tunisian courts sentenced eight human rights defenders to prison terms and fines in recent days for charges connected to their human rights work, including two prominent women who were handed harsh sentences, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 26, 2026, a Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced Sihem Bensedrine, the former president of the Truth and Dignity Commission,…


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