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Human Rights Observatory

China’s submarine missile test looks routine. The real story is the panic it triggered

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, Public Safety, University of Tasmania
On Monday, a Chinese navy submarine fired a long-range ballistic missile into international waters in the South Pacific. The nuclear-capable missile, which was launched from underwater and carried an inert dummy warhead, is believed to have splashed down near Tuvalu.

The Chinese government said the event “was a routine part of China’s annual military training program” and was “not directed…The Conversation


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