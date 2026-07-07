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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Investigate Marine Barracks Brutality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers march during the annual Military Parade in Saraburi province, Thailand, January 18, 2020. © 2020 Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should criminally investigate the alleged torture and ill-treatment of conscripts in the Royal Thai Navy’s Marine Division, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai government and military should end the longstanding practice of hazing and other brutality against conscripts and prosecute wrongdoers according to the law, regardless of their rank.On June 22, 2026, Private Panuwat, whose full name has been withheld…


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