Australia’s housing market is cooling. Perhaps our expectations should too
By Alan Duncan, Director, Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) and John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University, Curtin University
Steven Rowley, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Curtin Business School, Curtin University
After years of rapid growth, Australia’s housing market is beginning to cool. Auction clearance rates have softened, prices in Sydney and Melbourne are easing, and economists expect further modest declines over coming months.
And whenever housing slows, the same question quickly follows: will the…
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- Monday, July 6, 2026