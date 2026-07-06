If you flirt with an AI companion, does that count as cheating?
By David Lafortune, Professor, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Ellfie Chen, Graduate student, Clinical Psychology, Université de Montréal
Valerie A. Lapointe, PhD candidate in psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Some people rely on AI romantic companions for emotional support or private sexual exploration. Some partners experience this as betrayal.
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- Monday, July 6, 2026