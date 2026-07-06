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Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council Opaquely Closes Rights Complaint Against Tajikistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the opening of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, February 23, 2026. © 2026 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo At the current session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), a closed meeting about human rights in Tajikistan curiously appeared on the agenda. Held in response to a complaint submitted under an opaque procedure of the Human Rights Council, there is no public information about the meeting, which only…


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