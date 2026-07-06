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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Conviction of peaceful environmental activist Esra Işık, “a devastating blow”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that environmental activist Esra Işık has been convicted of “resisting a public official to prevent them from performing their duty” and “insulting a public official” for taking part in a peaceful protest against an urgent expropriation decision that is paving the way for a project to expand a coal mine in south-western […] The post Türkiye: Conviction of peaceful environmental activist Esra Işık, “a devastating blow”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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