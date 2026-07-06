The public isn’t bored with economists, management scholars and sociologists but engaging people has conditions
By Quentin Plantec, Professeur Stratégie & Management de l'Innovation, TBS Education
Cylien Gibert, Professeur Stratégie, Entrepreneuriat & Innovation, TBS Education
Julien Cloarec, Full Professor of Marketing, iaelyon School of Management – Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Marie-Alix Deval, Enseignante - chercheuse, ISTEC
A group of researchers examine the communication barriers impacting social science professionals’ credibility and how people make sense of their expertise.
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- Monday, July 6, 2026