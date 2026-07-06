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Africa’s wildlife laws follow a colonial model which separates people and animals: why it’s not working

By F. Dermmillah Obare, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - Center of Governance and Sustainability, UMass Boston
Africa’s wildlife laws still follow a 1933 colonial conservation model that excludes communities and fails to protect wildlife. It’s time to do away with it.The Conversation


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