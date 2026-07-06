New study finds clear-cut logging can dramatically increase flood risk
By Spencer Pearson-Atkins, PhD Candidate, Civil Engineering, University of British Columbia
Xu Jian (Joe) Yu, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Forest Resources Management, University of British Columbia
Younes Alila, Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management, University of British Columbia
In the past 30 years, floods have affected more than 2.8 billion people worldwide and caused over 500,000 deaths. In Canada, flooding has caused significant damage and disruption to communities across the country. The 2021 floods in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley cost an estimated $14 billion in damages.
Human activity that changes landscapes can make floods larger and more frequent.…
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- Monday, July 6, 2026