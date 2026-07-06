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Exposure to everyday chemicals can add up – a toxicologist offers simple steps to reduce your dose

By Brad Reisfeld, Professor Emeritus of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Public Health, Colorado State University
There’s no such thing as a ‘chemical-free’ life, but some simple steps can help you minimize exposures to daily chemicals.The Conversation


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