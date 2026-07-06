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Climate change means an earlier spring, which can be disorienting and threatening for migrating birds

By Morgan Tingley, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Los Angeles
Spring migration has taken flight, but with rising temperatures and shifting seasons, birds are adjusting when and how they migrate to keep up with a rapidly warming climate.

Morgan Tingley, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, studies the effects of climate change on birds.

The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion, edited for brevity and clarity.

How is climate…The Conversation


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