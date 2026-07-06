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Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Brazen hacking of former MEP investigating Pegasus abuses exposes painful inaction over spyware

By Amnesty International
Responding to new findings by Citizen Lab that the device of former member of the European Parliament, Stelios Kouloglou, was infected with Pegasus spyware between October 2022 and March 2023, while he was serving on a European Parliament committee investigating Pegasus and other similar spyware, Elina Castillo Jiménez, Advocacy and Policy Advisor for the Security Lab at Amnesty International, said:    “The fact that Stelios Kouloglou’s device was infected with an intrusive form of spyware that only governments can procure, while he […] The post Europe: Brazen hacking of former MEP investigating…


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