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Human Rights Observatory

How to stop fraudsters tricking disabled people out of their NDIS funding

By Mona Nikidehaghani, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Wollongong
The way the NDIS was designed and rolled out left important gaps in preventing fraud. A new parliamentary report outlines some fixes – but even more can be done.The Conversation


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