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As US celebrates independence, Iran mourns its fallen leader – and both countries claim victory

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
It is ironic to see the Islamic Republic of Iran burying its slain supreme leader and the United States celebrating its 250th independence anniversary in the same week. Both sides have used the mourning and commemoration occasions to claim victory in a war that has led to a fragile 60-day ceasefire for negotiating a final deal.

The Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was deliberately killed in a US-Israeli bombing on the first…The Conversation


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