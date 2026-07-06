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ABC will trial using AI for journalism. What are the risks and benefits?

By Timothy Koskie, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Earlier today, the ABC flagged a shift in their position on generative artificial intelligence (AI) use in their news production. Despite previous caution, a recent deal with US tech company Anthropic has opened the door for ABC staff to bring Claude AI into their broadcasting news work.

For now, the scope of this inclusion is limited, with a focus on converting radio programs into articles. However, the ABC has signalled a willingness to expand this scope to include other tasks. The broadcaster…The Conversation


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