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Victorian Redbridge poll has One Nation just ahead of Labor and the Coalition

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With a state election set for late November, a new poll has One Nation ahead of the two major parties.The Conversation


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