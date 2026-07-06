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Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Tigray Authorities Forcibly Recruiting Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters in Mekele, Tigray region, Ethiopia, June 30, 2021. © 2021 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Regional authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been abducting and unlawfully recruiting civilians, including children as young as 15, for their forces since at least April 2026, Human Rights Watch said today.Communities in towns and cities across the region said that Tigrayan forces and officials were abducting former combatants and other men and boys on the street, in offices, and in nighttime…


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