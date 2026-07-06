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The Socceroos’ defensive approach ended their World Cup dreams. They have some tough decisions to make

By Steve Georgakis, Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney
The 2026 World Cup has left Australia with a young group of players who will improve and grow in stature – but there are question marks over their playing style.The Conversation


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