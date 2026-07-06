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Should Australia pause building new data centres? We asked 5 experts

By Drew Rooke, Deputy Science + Technology Editor, The Conversation
As data centres have grown in size and number in Australia, they have also become the subject of fierce public debate. So what’s the best way forward?The Conversation


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