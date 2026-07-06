After home batteries, could the humble water heater be the next big step forward?
By David Roche, Research Director - Strategic Energy Collaborations, University of Technology Sydney
Chris Briggs, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Ed Langham, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Fears the Iran conflict would trigger a surge in power prices have been unfounded. Why? One factor is the very rapid rollout of home and grid-scale batteries.
As a result, Australia’s reliance on expensive gas has fallen and power prices have stayed steady or even fallen.
Now it’s time for policymakers and households to look beyond batteries to hot water systems. For the average Australian home, water heating is still the biggest…
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- Sunday, July 5, 2026