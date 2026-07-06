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‘A giant blanket’: how better insulation lowers energy costs for you and the grid

By Gill Armstrong, Researcher in architecture and urban planning, Climateworks Centre
Australian households are under immense financial pressure – and rising energy costs are a major reason why.

While policy makers and system planners have focused on ways to produce more energy – such as increasing renewables like solar – they’ve paid less attention to strategies to encourage people to save power.

House insulation – or large squares of bulky materials such as polystyrene and wool that are installed in roof…The Conversation


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