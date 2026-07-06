We still misunderstand addiction. Here’s what you should know
By Dan Lubman, Director, Turning Point and Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Shalini Arunogiri, Addiction Psychiatrist, Associate Professor, Monash University
When most people hear the word addiction, they picture someone whose life has visibly unravelled.
Yet addiction is often hidden in plain sight – affecting people in workplaces, schools, sporting clubs and family homes.
Addiction reaches across every age, income and background. Around one in three Australians in their 50s and 60s drink at risky levels, and many older adults rely on prescribed medications…
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- Sunday, July 5, 2026