Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We assume students see pictures in their minds as they learn. But not everyone can

By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Emma Burns, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Macquarie University
Joel Pearson, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
Paul Ginns, Associate Professor in Educational Psychology, University of Sydney
Roger Kennett, Researcher in Educational Neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
Every day in class, students are encouraged to ‘visualise’, ‘imagine’ or ‘picture’ concepts in their minds. Some find this impossible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colombia becomes the first Latin American country to ban female genital mutilation
~ Ethiopia: Tigray Authorities Forcibly Recruiting Civilians
~ How employers can get serious about tackling racism against Indigenous workers
~ After home batteries, could the humble water heater be the next big step forward?
~ ‘A giant blanket’: how better insulation lowers energy costs for you and the grid
~ We still misunderstand addiction. Here’s what you should know
~ CBC’s NHL hockey loss points to the need to rethink public media for the digital age
~ What everyone gets wrong about the modern job search — and what actually works
~ Historical records reveal how Canada’s weather has changed over the centuries
~ Moving forests to save them: Here are the risks and rewards of assisted tree migration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter