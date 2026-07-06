We assume students see pictures in their minds as they learn. But not everyone can
By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Emma Burns, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Macquarie University
Joel Pearson, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
Paul Ginns, Associate Professor in Educational Psychology, University of Sydney
Roger Kennett, Researcher in Educational Neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
Every day in class, students are encouraged to ‘visualise’, ‘imagine’ or ‘picture’ concepts in their minds. Some find this impossible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 5, 2026