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CBC’s NHL hockey loss points to the need to rethink public media for the digital age

By Christopher Cwynar, Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator, Communications, Trent University
Canadians fund our public media at a far lower level than many countries, but this could change if CBC articulated a strong vision for the digital and AI age.The Conversation


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