Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historical records reveal how Canada’s weather has changed over the centuries

By Victoria Slonosky, Affiliate Researcher, Department of Geography, McGill University
With weather records dating back hundreds of years, it’s possible to track everything from sudden downpours that led to flash floods to the slow changes that occur over centuries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ CBC’s NHL hockey loss points to the need to rethink public media for the digital age
~ What everyone gets wrong about the modern job search — and what actually works
~ Moving forests to save them: Here are the risks and rewards of assisted tree migration
~ Online visibility becomes currency for young Cameroonians
~ Want to raise money for research? 5 things donors will look for before they trust you
~ Tanzania has banned political rallies again: what the government fears
~ A Super El Niño is coming: 5 hard-won lessons the world can learn from Africa
~ How do governance frameworks operate and what can major public projects gain from them?
~ What the ending of the U.S.’ Temporary Protection Status could mean for Haiti
~ How radical Victorian nuns pioneered education for poor girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter