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Moving forests to save them: Here are the risks and rewards of assisted tree migration

By Anne Ola, Professeure adjointe, Processus côtiers, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Alison Munson, Écologie forestière, écologie urbaine, sols urbains, Université Laval
Mariétou Diouf, Étudiante en PhD Sciences Forestières, Université Laval
Climate change is shifting forest conditions faster than local tree species can adapt. Higher temperatures, more frequent droughts and less predictable winters can weaken species that have been established in a region for centuries. In light of this, one idea is gaining ground: assisted migration.

Assisted migration involves deliberately moving tree species or populations to regions where the future climate is expected to be more favourable. The aim is to anticipate changes rather than wait for forests to decline. While this approach may sound logical, it raises several important questions.…The Conversation


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